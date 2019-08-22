|
|
|
Beck Michael "Mike" Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice, Coventry on
Wednesday 7 August 2019.
Devoted husband of Gill and
much loved father of Sarah and Simon.
Mike's funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 4 September
at Rainsbrook Crematorium
followed by a celebration of his life at Dunchurch Park Hotel from 3pm.
Dress code: No black,
please dress colourfully.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made in Mike's memory to Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to -
John Taylor Funeralcare,
30 Regent Street,
Rugby, CV21 2PS
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019