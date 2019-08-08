|
PAYNE Maurice John
Passed away on 24th July 2019,
while on holiday in Las Palmas,
aged 81 years.
Much loved Husband of Maureen,
Dad and Grandad.
Funeral service to take place in the Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Place, on Tuesday 20th August, at 11:15am. Please wear bright coloured clothes.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to diabetes UK, may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW
Telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019