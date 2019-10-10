|
|
|
Woulahan Maureen Sadly passed away after a short illness on 23rd September at
University Hospital.
Much loved Mum, Sister, Nan and Auntie. Will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Bilton on Monday 21st October at 12:30pm followed by a short cremation service at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or alternatively you may prefer to donate in
Maureen's memory to UHCW charity.
Any enquiries may be made to
John Taylor Funeralcare, Rugby
Tel: 01788 540955
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019