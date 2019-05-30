|
SMYTH Mary Theresa
(May) Passed away on the
22nd May 2019,
following a long illness.
May was the wife of the
late James Francis Smyth,
mother to Paul, Aidan and Sharon, grandmother to Jenna, Molly and Sam, great-grandmother to James and Oscar and companion to Joe.
Funeral will take place on
Friday 14th June at 11.30 am at
St. Marie's Catholic Church, followed
by interment at Whinfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be given
to Dementia UK during the
funeral service or sent care of
Pargetters Funeral Home,
Lamb Street,
Coventry.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019
