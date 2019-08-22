|
PITTS Mary Winifred August 13th 2019,
at home, aged 94 years,
Mary Winifred Pitts of Ripon
(originally from Plymouth),
beloved wife of the late Tony,
dearly loved mum,
mother-in-law and grandma.
Requiem Mass and interment
will take place at St Joseph's
R.C. Church, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate, today, August 22nd
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The Royal Osteoporosis Society.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019