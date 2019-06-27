|
|
|
HODGKINS Mary Mavis Passed away peacefully on
19th June 2019, aged 81 years.
A beloved aunt and sister who
will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Drayton Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Mary may be made to 'MIND'. These may be made at the service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More