Coomber Mary Christine Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th February 2019
at Overslade House Care Home
aged 98 years.
Private service at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
at 1.00pm on 7th March 2019.
The family really appreciates all the pastoral and spiritual care given by
the Rugby charity: Gift of Years.
Donations to help them reach out to more older people in more care homes would be gratefully received.
Contact: [email protected]
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son
Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton,
Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
