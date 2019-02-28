Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coomber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Coomber

Notice Condolences

Mary Coomber Notice
Coomber Mary Christine Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th February 2019
at Overslade House Care Home
aged 98 years.

Private service at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
at 1.00pm on 7th March 2019.

The family really appreciates all the pastoral and spiritual care given by
the Rugby charity: Gift of Years.
Donations to help them reach out to more older people in more care homes would be gratefully received.
Contact: [email protected]

All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son
Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton,
Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices