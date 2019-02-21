|
|
|
THOMPSON Mark Phillip Passed away suddenly at
Walsgrave Hospital on 28th January aged 51 years.
Sadly missed and loved
son of Robert and Carol.
Mark touched the hearts of so many with his smiling attitude and considerate kindness to others.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel) on Tuesday 5th March at 3pm. Donations rather than floral tributes at exit for Medical Research. Further enquiries to Wilf Smith, Main Street, Bilton, Rugby. Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More