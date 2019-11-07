|
|
|
LINTERN Marie 25.10.34 - 26.10.19
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 85 years.
Loving Wife of Tony (Snowy).
Mother of Louise and John
and their partners Paul and Debra. Grandmother to Tom, Joe, Ben,
Jodie and Bradley. Sister to Ann.
Marie's funeral service will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11am at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Room, Ashlawn Road, Rugby CV22 5QQ. All flowers are welcome. Towers and Son Funeral Service, Church Street, Crick, Northants
NN6 7TP. Tel: 01788 822349
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019