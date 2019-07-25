Home

BURNS Marie Joined her beloved husband Cliff on
18th July 2019, aged 79 years,
after just three weeks apart.
Loving Mum of Sharon and Lorraine, treasured Nanny of Paige, Reece,
Stella and Josie and a special
Sister and Auntie.
All friends are welcome to celebrate Marie's life at the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 2.30pm.
At her request,
please do not wear black.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Age UK
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to the Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 25, 2019
