|
|
|
Noakes Marian Ron, Kieron, Elaine and Steph
would like to thank all those who attended Marian's funeral and everyone for their cards
and messages.
A special heartfelt thanks to the Reverend Peter Beresford and his colleagues at St. Peters Church, Dunchurch for the wonderful service, and also to Anne-Marie for the beautiful flowers, the Green Man for the Reception and Wilf Smith & Son
for their services.
We raised £225 which has
been donated to Marie Curie
in Marian's memory.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019