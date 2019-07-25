|
Webb Margaret Rosemary Passed away peacefully after a long illness 17th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Doug (deceased), mother and grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
Thursday 1st August, 2pm at
St. John the Baptist Church, Hillmorton.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Rugby Dementia Support may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL
01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 25, 2019