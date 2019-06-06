Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:30
St. Mark's Church
Bilton
TISOR Margaret Beatrice
nee Toone Beloved wife of the late Don,
loving Mum of Donna, Vincent,
Richard, Sandra, Don and
Edward and a precious Nan,
great Nan and great-great Nan.
Passed away peacefully on
30th May 2019 at
St. Mary's Nursing Home,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service at St. Mark's Church, Bilton on Thursday 13th June
at 2.30pm followed by Committal at Canley Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society may be given at the
service or sent to the
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
