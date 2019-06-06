|
TISOR Margaret Beatrice
nee Toone Beloved wife of the late Don,
loving Mum of Donna, Vincent,
Richard, Sandra, Don and
Edward and a precious Nan,
great Nan and great-great Nan.
Passed away peacefully on
30th May 2019 at
St. Mary's Nursing Home,
aged 86 years.
Funeral service at St. Mark's Church, Bilton on Thursday 13th June
at 2.30pm followed by Committal at Canley Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society may be given at the
service or sent to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
