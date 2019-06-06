Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:00
English Martyrs RC Church
Margaret Reid Notice
REID Margaret Beloved and loving wife of Larry, mother of Geraldine & Laurence and sister of Diane & the late Michael.
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on
29th May 2019, aged 81 years.
Requiem Mass at English Martyrs RC Church on Monday 24th June at 2.00pm, followed by Committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to CAFOD, may be given at the service or made online via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
