|
|
|
READ Margaret Jean
Formerly Preece Died aged 75,
it is with great sadness that
Basil Read announces the sudden death on 26th September 2019
of my dear wife Jean,
and mother of Simon Preece.
Jean gave me almost 10
wonderful years of marriage.
She brightened my life
beyond measure.
Jean will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Funeral service at St Andrew's Parish Church on Friday 25th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only, please.
If desired, donations in memory
to Cancer Research UK,
at the service or sent to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019