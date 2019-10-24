|
Payne Margaret Jean (Elliott) Nee Johnson (Peggy) Passed away peacefully on 12/10/2019 Aged 89 years
The Funeral will take place on November 1st 9am at St Mary's Church, Clifton upon Dunsmore.
Sadly missed by Grandson Benjamin, Sister Joyce, Daughter in law Gill and various Nieces and Nephews,
Peggy was a Lifelong resident of Rugby, Living for many years in Clifton and Latterly in Dunchurch. She was a highly regarded Teacher in several schools before her retirement (as deputy head) in 1989.
Such was the respect for her contribution she was invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party held in celebration of 150 years of Public education.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peggy to go to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
