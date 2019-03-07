Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
16:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Margaret Moulds


17.03.1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Moulds Notice
Moulds Margaret Rose 17.03.1934 - 26.02.2019
Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 26th February 2019.
Much loved wife, mum, mum in law, grandma and great grandma,
who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th March 2019 at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 4pm
(Avon Chapel).
Family flowers only please and donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ
Telephone: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
