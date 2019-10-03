|
|
|
LEWIS Margaret Elizabeth It is with great sadness that the
Lewis family announce the passing
of Margaret Lewis on 24th September 2019 aged 80 years.
Much loved and missed by her husband David and sons John and Peter
and all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on the 9th October 2019 at 12:00 noon
at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3EW,
Tel: 01788 543 008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019