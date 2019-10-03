Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lewis

Notice Condolences

Margaret Lewis Notice
LEWIS Margaret Elizabeth It is with great sadness that the
Lewis family announce the passing
of Margaret Lewis on 24th September 2019 aged 80 years.

Much loved and missed by her husband David and sons John and Peter
and all family and friends.

The funeral service will take place
on the 9th October 2019 at 12:00 noon
at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby.
Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3EW,
Tel: 01788 543 008.

www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.