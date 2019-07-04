Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
15:00
Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jakeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jakeman

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jakeman Notice
JAKEMAN Margaret Ann Passed away peacefully on
Monday 17th June 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Mum of John & Robert.
Sadly missed Partner of Jim Wilkinson. Sister of Pete, Terry, Gwen and Pam. Nanny to Joseph.
Auntie of Jack & Megan.
The funeral service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 3.00 pm.
Flowers most welcome
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices