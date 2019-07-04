|
|
|
JAKEMAN Margaret Ann Passed away peacefully on
Monday 17th June 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Mum of John & Robert.
Sadly missed Partner of Jim Wilkinson. Sister of Pete, Terry, Gwen and Pam. Nanny to Joseph.
Auntie of Jack & Megan.
The funeral service will be held
in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 3.00 pm.
Flowers most welcome
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019