Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Grandborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Greenhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Greenhill

Notice Condolences

Margaret Greenhill Notice
GREENHILL Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2019,
aged 95 years.

Loving Wife of Edward,
Mother of Richard and Angela, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

A service of thanksgiving will take place St Peter's Church, Grandborough on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Grandborough PCC (St Peter's Church) or the Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW. Telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.