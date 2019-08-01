|
GREENHILL Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2019,
aged 95 years.
Loving Wife of Edward,
Mother of Richard and Angela, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
A service of thanksgiving will take place St Peter's Church, Grandborough on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Grandborough PCC (St Peter's Church) or the Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW. Telephone 01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019