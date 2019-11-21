Home

The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
The Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
Margaret Edwards


Margaret Edwards Notice
Edwards Margaret Mary
(Maggie) February 1940 - October 2019

She was a Mother, Sister and
'Nanny or Auntie Maggie'
to family and friends, sadly taken
from us suddenly on 31/10/19.

Her children; Martyn, Donna and Samantha invite you to celebrate her life and say your goodbyes on
Thursday 28th November at 11am -
The Avon Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for
Ardens Angels and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
