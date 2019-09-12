|
|
|
CLEAVER Margaret Evelyn Sadly passed away on
31 st August 2019,
aged 85 years.
Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd September 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Rugby, Avon Chapel, at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in Margaret's memory to
The British Heart Foundation
and Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to :
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry NN11 4HT
Tel. 01327 707905
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019