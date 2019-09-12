Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cleaver

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cleaver Notice
CLEAVER Margaret Evelyn Sadly passed away on
31 st August 2019,
aged 85 years.

Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother & Great Grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on
Monday 23rd September 2019 at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Rugby, Avon Chapel, at 12 noon.

Family flowers only, donations if desired in Margaret's memory to
The British Heart Foundation
and Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

All enquiries to :
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry NN11 4HT
Tel. 01327 707905
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.