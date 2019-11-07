|
|
|
CHENEY Mabel Passed peacefully away
on October 18th 2019,
aged 89 years,
at Coventry University Hospital
after a short illness and fall at home.
Sadly missed by Husband David
after 66 years of a loving marriage.
Also missed by Sons Andrew
and Malcolm, daughter Ann,
daughter-in-law Helen
and Grandaughter Sarah.
Mabel wanted a private cremation
and this has already taken place at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
The family wish to sincerely
thank the Doctors and nurses at
Coventry and St Cross Hospitals
and the staff at Towers Funeral Home and Rainsbrook Crematorium for their care and attention during this sad time.
In loving memory of a
wonderful and loving lady.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019