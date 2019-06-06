Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Evans

Notice Condolences

Lydia Evans Notice
EVANS Lydia Gladys The Evans family are sad to announce the passing of their Mum, Nana & Great Nana on 28th May 2019.
Aged 98 years.
'An end of an era'
Michael, Barry (deceased),
Adrian, Sharon, Sandra and Jean.
The funeral service will be held in
the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Wednesday
12th June at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices