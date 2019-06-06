|
|
|
EVANS Lydia Gladys The Evans family are sad to announce the passing of their Mum, Nana & Great Nana on 28th May 2019.
Aged 98 years.
'An end of an era'
Michael, Barry (deceased),
Adrian, Sharon, Sandra and Jean.
The funeral service will be held in
the Avon Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Wednesday
12th June at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
