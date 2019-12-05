|
|
|
EITE Liz Passed away peacefully on
26th November 2019, aged 57 years.
Beloved wife, mother, nanny and sister.
Will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service will be held
at St Andrew's Parish Church,
on Monday 16th December, at 1.30pm, followed by a burial,
in Whinfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Myton Hospice, may be sent to
Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW.
Telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019