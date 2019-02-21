|
ROBERTS Linda Elizabeth
(née Vaughan) Passed away peacefully at home
on 5th February 2019, aged 70 years.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 12 March at St Botolph's Church, Newbold at 11:30 am
followed by a family only service at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
All are welcome back to the
Crown, Newbold
after the church service.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Linda, may be made
to assist church roof repairs at
St Botolph's.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
