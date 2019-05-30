Home

Blockley Lillias 16.12.1918 - 19.05.2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that Lillias passed away peacefully at the grand age of 100 years old at
The Sandown Nursing Home on
the Isle of Wight. Lillias was a resident of Rugby for over 90 years.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Ann & husband Tony,
her granddaughter Ellen & husband Ian and great-grandson Rob.
The funeral will be held on
Wednesday 5th June at 3:45pm at
the Isle of Wight Crematorium.
Family flowers only, any donations please to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on May 30, 2019
