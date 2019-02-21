|
|
|
FARMER Leonard George
'Len' Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Joan.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 11th March 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Len may be made to the R.N.L.I.
These may be made at the
service or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
