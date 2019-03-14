|
|
|
TAVINOR LEON KENNETH
02/12/1931 - 24/02/2019
Leon, beloved husband of Shirley, much loved dad of Lisa, Leon and Heidi, father-in-law to the late Paul, Debbie and Allan, a treasured grandad and great grandad, passed away peacefully, aged 87 years.
Loved and never to be forgotten.
Funeral service at St. Mark's Church, Bilton on Thursday 28th March 2019
at 1.30 pm, followed by interment
at Croop Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Leon may be made to the RAF Benevolent Fund at the service or made online at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
All enquiries to
the Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL.
Tel. 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More