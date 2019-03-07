|
SCARTH Lancelot Brian
QPM Peacefully on 25th February, aged 92, Brian, former Deputy Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Head of Warwickshire CID, devoted husband of the late Renee, darling Dad of Anita James, loving brother, uncle, friend and companion.
His funeral service will be held on 14th March at 11.30 at Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Northampton
NN1 5LL followed by cremation.
All welcome. No flowers. Donations, if desired, for Arthritis Research UK and all enquiries may be made to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
