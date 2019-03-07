Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Christ Church
Christchurch Road
Northampton NN1 5LL
Lancelot Scarth Notice
SCARTH Lancelot Brian
QPM Peacefully on 25th February, aged 92, Brian, former Deputy Chief Constable of Northamptonshire, Head of Warwickshire CID, devoted husband of the late Renee, darling Dad of Anita James, loving brother, uncle, friend and companion.
His funeral service will be held on 14th March at 11.30 at Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Northampton
NN1 5LL followed by cremation.
All welcome. No flowers. Donations, if desired, for Arthritis Research UK and all enquiries may be made to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
