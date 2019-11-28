Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
13:00
St Botolph's Church
Newbold
Kathleen Hopkins Notice
HOPKINS Kathleen Elizabeth
'Kath' Former Welfare Officer at
G.E.C Alstom peacefully passed away
On 7th November 2019, aged 83.
The funeral service will take place on 9th December at St Botolph's Church
Newbold at 1:00 pm,
followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby
Family flowers only by request.
Will be sadly missed by
husband Ray, children Mary, Alison, Wendy, Russell and their families
Donations in memory of
Kath may be made to
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and
Leukemia Research
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made to
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
