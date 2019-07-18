Home

The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:00
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby
Kathleen Cleaver Notice
Cleaver Kathleen Ann
(Kath) Passed away aged 82 years
on 12th July 2019.
Beloved wife of Jim (deceased),
mum to Cyril, Angela and
Richard (deceased)
and sister to Margaret.
Kath will be greatly missed
by all her family.
All friends and relatives are welcome at Kath's funeral service which will be held on Friday 26th July 2019, 1pm in the Avon Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only, donation to Muscular Dystrophy UK may be placed in the donation box at the end of the service or sent to
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
