BUTLER née Dunkley

June Daisy Died on Tuesday 26th February 2019 aged 85 years.

Beloved wife of Ken, much loved twin sister of Norma Selwyn, sister-in-law

of Stan, aunt of Mark and Ann,

great-aunt of Sarah, Andrew, Libby, Margaret, David, Robert and Kate and great-great aunt of Rafe and Evie.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at

St Mary's Church, Church Street, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore on

Monday 25th March 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal in the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium, Ashlawn Road, Rugby, CV22 5QQ.

Light refreshments will be served at the Bull Inn, 33-35 Main Street,

Clifton -upon-Dunsmore, CV23 0BH, following the church service.

Family flowers only please but,

if desired, donations in memory of

June will be equally shared between

St Mary's Church, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore and The Dogs Trust

These may be made at the

service or online.

The Co-operative Funeralcare,

38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.

Tel: 01788 576099.

Online condolences and

donations may be made at www.heartofengland

