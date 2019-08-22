|
|
|
KNIGHT Judith Hamilton Judith passed away after a short illness on 13th August 2019
aged 75 years.
The funeral service will take place on 5th September 2019 at
12:00 at Rainsbrook Crematorium - Avon Chapel.
Judith will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Flowers welcome
or donations in memory of
Judith may be made to
The Samaritans or
Cruse Bereavement.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019