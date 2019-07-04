LOCK Joyce

Passed away peacefully on

23rd June 2019, aged 79 years.



A beloved Wife to Peter, Mother of Catherine and Christine and

Grandmother to Holly, Eva, Emily, Adam and William.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The family funeral service will take place in the Drayton Chapel of

Rainsbrook Crematorium on

Thursday 11th July at 12.30pm.



This will be followed by a Service of Memory and Celebration for the Life of Joyce which will be at

St Peter & St John's Church,

Clifton Road, Rugby starting at 1.30 pm.

Colourful clothes welcome.



Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to The Friends of St Cross or St Peter & St John's Church.

These may be made at the service

or sent c/o



Walton &Taylor Ltd

16 Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3EW

Tel: 01788543008

Online condolences at:

waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019