|
|
|
KILLEN Joyce Joyce passed away
on 13th August 2019,
aged 77 years.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 27th August 2019
at Rainsbrook Crematorium -
Avon Chapel at 2pm.
Joyce will be sadly missed by Neville, Janet, Dawn, Ann and all her family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Joyce
may be made to
Rugby District Nursing Service.
Bright colour clothing may be worn in celebration of Joyce's life.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019