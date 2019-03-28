Home

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
HADDON Joyce Elizabeth Of Market Harborough, formerly Elkington Lodge, Welford, passed away peacefully at home on 15th March 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Dick, loving mother of Margaret, Sue and Jill, mother in law of Gordon & Mick and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Mary the Virgin, Welford on Monday, 1st April at 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations if desired for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
