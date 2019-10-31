Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
14:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
John Smart Notice
SMART John Edward Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2019,
aged 80 years.
Dearly Loved husband to Shirley, Loving Dad to Sharon & Paul,
Devoted Granddad to Alex & Ella.
John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
A Service to celebrate his life will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium Friday 15th November 2019 at 2 o'clock.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to WNAA &
Shine A Light Support Services may be given on the day or c/o
Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford, CV23 0JZ. 02476 544953
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
