Ryan John Sadly passed away on
31st October 2019 aged 74 years.
Dearly loved father of Chris,
Rhiannon and Roxy.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 22nd November at St Botolph's Church, Newbold at 1pm.
Followed by the committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Room at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations to RSPCA may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL, 01788 544644.
If I could write a story it would be the greatest ever told
I'd write about you Dad
For you had a heart of gold
God bless Mucka
See you in the wind
Ride free
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019