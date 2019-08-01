|
|
|
LOCKTON John Edward John passed away on
9th July 2019, aged 69.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 9th August 2019 at 12 midday at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel.
John will be sadly missed by
Daughter Debbie, Son-in-Law Yan and Granddaughters Chloe and Evie.
Donations in memory of John
may be made to The British Liver Trust or online at
www.heartofenglandcooperative
funeralcare.co.uk
Family flowers only by request.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019