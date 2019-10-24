|
|
|
GEORGE John (William) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved Dad of Phil, Karl and Lesley. Much loved Grampy.
The Funeral Service will be held in
the Drayton Chapel of Rainsbrook Crematorium on Thursday
31st October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of The Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019