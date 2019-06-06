|
FITZSIMONS John Robert On Tuesday 28th May 2019,
aged 86 years, my wonderful
Dad sadly passed away.
Now reunited with Mum.
Beloved GD to Sam, Steph, Bob, Tom and Maribelle, Our 'Fave Celeb'.
Too greatly Loved to ever be forgotten.
The funeral service will be held at
St Marie's RC Church, Rugby on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 12 noon followed by committal service
at Whinfield Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, in aid
of Cancer Research.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 6, 2019
