BARNETT John (George) Husband of Karen, passed away on Saturday 2nd February age 81 years after a long illness.
Thank you to all the nurses and care staff at Overslade Care Home.
Funeral service at Bilton Methodist Church on Wednesday 27th February at 11.30am followed by burial at
Croop Hill Cemetery
Please wear some colour to remember his colourful life.
Donations to Parkinsons and
Rugby Dementia Support
Further enquiries to
Wilf Smith and Sons
25 Main Street, Rugby, CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
