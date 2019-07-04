|
WAS Joanne Marie
'Jo' Jo, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on 15th June 2019, following a long and brave battle with cancer.
A celebration of Jo's life will take place at 11:00am on Friday 12th July 2019 at St. Marie's RC Church,
Dunchurch Road, Rugby, followed by Cremation Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Jo asked that black clothes should not be worn so please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only by request, charitable donations can be sent to Cancer Research UK at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.
org/page/jos-giving-page-1168
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 4, 2019