|
|
|
Tailby Joan Of Townthornes Residential Home passed away peacefully on Saturday 30th November 2019, aged 95 years.
Loving wife of Ray,
Loved Mother of Christopher and Vivien, special Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Joan's Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 19th December at Rainbrook Crematorium Avon Chapel at 2pm, followed by Thanksgiving Service at Townthornes Chapel, Brinklow Road, Easenhall, Rugby,
CV23 0JE at 3pm.
Flowers or donations can be made to R.A.F Benevolent Fund and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019