Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Price

Notice Condolences

Jim Price Notice
PRICE Jim It is with great sadness
we announce that after a
bravely fought illness
Jim passed away peacefully on
Sunday 11th August 2019,
aged 68 years.

A much loved father to Paul and Tom and daughter-in-law Sarah,
adoring grandad to Jayden, Alfie, Theo and Rocco and a loving brother to
Lily, Betty and Tommy.

Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

All friends are welcome to celebrate Jim's life at a service to be held on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11am
in the Avon Chapel at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.

Flowers may be sent to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.