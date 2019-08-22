|
PRICE Jim It is with great sadness
we announce that after a
bravely fought illness
Jim passed away peacefully on
Sunday 11th August 2019,
aged 68 years.
A much loved father to Paul and Tom and daughter-in-law Sarah,
adoring grandad to Jayden, Alfie, Theo and Rocco and a loving brother to
Lily, Betty and Tommy.
Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
All friends are welcome to celebrate Jim's life at a service to be held on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11am
in the Avon Chapel at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to the
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019