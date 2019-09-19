|
Smith Jennifer
nee Donovan
Passed peacefully away at home
on 4th September 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife of Jim
and loving Mum of Nicola,
much loved Nan to Jodie
and Great Nan to Rylan.
Funeral service to take place tomorrow Friday 20th September, 12 noon
in the Avon Room
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
Motor Neuron Disease Association
and may be sent c/o
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019