DAVIES (née Boanas)
Jen Passed away peacefully at home, in Weymouth, on 8th September 2019, aged 56 years.
Wife of Pete, mum of Luke and Mathew
and nanny to Damian, Lissy, Samuel, Jamie and Derek.
A celebration of her life will take place at Weymouth Crematorium, Dorset on Tuesday 24th September at 12.30pm.
Black clothing will not be necessary.
No flowers please but, if desired,
donations can be made in her memory for Weldmar Hospicecare Trust
c/o Rose Funeral Service,
23 Shrubbery Lane, Wyke Regis, Weymouth, Dorset DT4 9LY.
Tel 01305 785832
or online via www.rose-funeral.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019