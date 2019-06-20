Harban Daphne Jean It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Daphne Harban (née Swain) beloved wife of the late Reginald Harban, sister to Maureen and Heather, aunty and great aunty to their children and grandchildren.



Daphne died peacefully

in her sleep after a long period

of ill health on the 13th June.

She was a lady who cared deeply

about the world and her family,

and always did her best to help.

Remembered by her friends

and family who truly loved her,

she will be greatly missed.



Funeral service will take place

on Thursday 4th July at

Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby

in the Avon Chapel at 10 am.

Those who wish to honour Daphne's memory are invited to make a donation to a charity of their own choice.

The family would be pleased to hear which charities were chosen.

Enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,

25 Main Street, Bilton CV22 7NQ.

Tel: 01788 814 157